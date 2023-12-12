Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Poultry Prices to Climb in 2024 as Bird Flu Wipes Out U.S. Flocks
channel image
TruNews
862 Subscribers
60 views
Published a day ago

Food shortages, ammo shortages, political violence, world war, and financial instability are at the top of the list for today’s TruNews. It’s starting to look like the last days.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/12/2023


Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/poultry-prices-to-climb-in-2024-as-bird-flu-wipes-out-us-flocks


Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

 https://www.FaithandValues.com


You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.


Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

 https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

 https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch


The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

 https://tru.news/faucielf


Keywords
trunews2024rickwilespultry

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket