CBS News Exposes Ukraine Weapons Scam: “30% Maybe Reaches Its Final Destination”

Aug 4, 2022 Another debacle by the Biden administration. A CBS Documentary.

The new CBS Reports documentary, "Arming Ukraine," explores why much of the billions of dollars of military aid that the U.S. is sending to Ukraine doesn't make it to the front lines: "Like 30% of it reaches its final destination."

Flooding a country with advanced weapons can have grave consequences, even when done with the best of intentions. This CBS Reports documentary goes inside Ukraine to get a firsthand look at how military aid gets from the border to frontline soldiers, and explores the difficulties of getting the aid to the fighters who need it. Now the Biden Administration is sending hundreds of millions of US dollars in weapons to Ukraine — But they don’t know what happens to these weapons.



