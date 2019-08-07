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CPS Insider reveals the Title IVd Federal - State Child theft Scam
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22 views • August 07, 2019
America's children are being kidnapped by the state... this explains the scam... note the intent of the Social security system specifically banned the taking of children under the act yet the act is being used to kidnap children with out lawful cause
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