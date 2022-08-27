Hunger Stones Warning, Crime Prediction, the First "Self Aware" Robot, and more

In this video, we discuss:Hunger Stones remind us of drought

On the threshold of "Minority Report"

Occultist, on why to invoke Janus in rituals

The Arrow of Time - Unraveling the Mystery

Mainstream news on DNA weapon threats

First "Self Aware" Robot





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Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





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