9-15-2024

Joshua 2:10-11 We Have Heard

Intro: Joshua 2:1-9

1 We have Heard

Joshua 2:10 For we have heard how the Lord dried up the water of the Red sea for you, when ye came out of Egypt… We have heard how the Lord dried up the Red Sea in front of you when you were leaving Egypt.

We heard what God did for you….

Joshua 2:10….and what ye did unto the two kings of the Amorites, that were on the other side Jordan,

We have also heard how you killed the two Amorite kings east of the Jordan.

WE have heard what you did…….

Joshua 2:10….Sihon and Og, whom ye utterly destroyed.

Sihon king of the Ammorites. Numbers 21 Moses led the battle against Sihon. Fierce cruel king

Og of Bashon. The powerful Giant Numbers 21, Deuteronomy 3

With our God there is not one more powerful than the people of His church!