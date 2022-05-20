31 Suitcase Nukes 05/20/2022

Today our Topic is Suitcase Nukes! Pastor Stan got 31 different visions, dreams and intelligence that there are suitcase nukes here in America. First we will look at the fact that "Cobalt Magnet" (codename for "dirty bomb drills") is happening now in Austin. There are new intel on radicalized terrorists who will combine cobalt-60 with explosive suicide vests. Then we will be taking a look at how God confirmed through his prophets and people, that suitcase nukes will go off in America because of her sin.00:00 Dirty Bombs Drills in Austin04:26 Russian Defector Warns America07:36 Michael Boldea Dream09:40 Join our Fast Gap Team12:32 Eagle and Three Serpents16:31 Suitcase Nukes23:48 Russian Over-Takers26:38 Russia Puts Nukes into “Special Combat Mode”28:59 The Distraction Dream33:02 Dreams of Suitcase Nukes Hitting AmericaVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112