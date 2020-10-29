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COVID-1984 FROM A TWO WEEK LOCKDOWN TO MANDATORY VACCINATION & LIFE IN PRISON
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60 views • October 29, 2020
Unfortunately COVID-1984 continues to escalate. We were initially told that we would need to have a temporary two week lockdown to 'flatten the curve’
Six months later, we are still in lockdown and now mandatory vaccination policies are being rolled out in addition to severe penalties for violating mandates which include life in prison!
We have seen cases where people have been forcibly removed from there home by the police, in front of their families and have been forced into quarantine.
All of this in response to a virus with a 99+% survival rate which multiple world renowned experts believe this virus originated in a laboratory funded by the US government.
source
Spiro Skouras
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMpUpKmP6So
Six months later, we are still in lockdown and now mandatory vaccination policies are being rolled out in addition to severe penalties for violating mandates which include life in prison!
We have seen cases where people have been forcibly removed from there home by the police, in front of their families and have been forced into quarantine.
All of this in response to a virus with a 99+% survival rate which multiple world renowned experts believe this virus originated in a laboratory funded by the US government.
source
Spiro Skouras
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMpUpKmP6So
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