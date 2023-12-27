BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY RUTH 007. The City Gate Messianic Bible Study Chapter 2 Part 5
SECTION 1 V01-03 arrived at the field and gleaned behind the reapers
SECTION 2 V5-07 She's a girl from Mo'av who returned with
SECTION 3 V08-09 Don't go to glean in another field, don't leave this place
SECTION 4 V10-13 I'm only a foreigner
SECTION 5 v14-18 Let her glean even among the sheaves themselves,
SECTION 6 V19-23 he's one of our redeeming kinsmen
