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Child Sex Cover-Ups Keep Happening Near Bill Gates
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712 views • May 23, 2021
Child Sex Cover-Ups Keep Happening Near Bill Gates
Video Source: Vox News by Harry Vox
There is just too much chilling proximity that Mr. Bill "Needles" Gates has to incidents of illegal child sex for a thinking person to continue to ignore. This video seeks answers to questions surrounding the arrest and apparent letting off the hook of Bill and Melinda Gates' "personal Engineer" who was arrested INSIDE GATES $145mil mansion with over 6000 images of child rape!
We must ALL get involved and demand FOIA and all information from the police and courts about what actually is going here.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Video Source: Vox News by Harry Vox
There is just too much chilling proximity that Mr. Bill "Needles" Gates has to incidents of illegal child sex for a thinking person to continue to ignore. This video seeks answers to questions surrounding the arrest and apparent letting off the hook of Bill and Melinda Gates' "personal Engineer" who was arrested INSIDE GATES $145mil mansion with over 6000 images of child rape!
We must ALL get involved and demand FOIA and all information from the police and courts about what actually is going here.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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