FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 25:4-8, 20220522

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Show Me Your Ways; Team Me Your Paths: Psalm 25:4-8, 1st Day of the Week, May 22, 2022

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to redeem me. Merciful Father, in Your compassionate love, please continue to: 4 Show me Your Ways, O LORD GOD ALMIGHTY; teach me Your Righteous Paths and with Your Holy Spirit’s guidance, I shall not forsake them. 5 Lead me in Your Holy Truth and teach me to be faithful, for You are the Emmanuel GOD of my Salvation; on You I patiently wait all the day. 6 Remember, O LORD, Your unceasing and tender mercies, and Your lovingkindnesses, for they are from everlasting to everlasting. 7 Forget the sins of my youth and my transgressions; according to Your daily mercy, please continue to remember me, for Your goodness’ sake, O JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD my SHEPHERD. 8 Good and upright are You, Heavenly Father; therefore You teach sinners in the Way, the Truth, and the Eternal Life. Glorious Father, thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 25:4-8 personalized, NKJV) * * * *