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No society wants you to be wise (subtítulos español)
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72 views • September 20, 2020
No society wants you to become wise: it is against the investment of all societies. If people are wise they cannot be exploited. If they are intelligent they cannot be subjugated, they cannot be forced in a mechanical life, to live like robots. They will assert their individuality. They will have the fragrance of rebellion around them. They will like to live in freedom. Freedom comes with wisdom, intrinsically. They are inseparable, and no society wants people to be free.
Ninguna sociedad quiere que te vuelvas sabio: está en contra de la inversión de todas las sociedades. Si la gente es sabia no puede ser explotada. Si son inteligentes no pueden ser subyugados, no pueden ser forzados en una vida mecánica, a vivir como robots. Afirmarán su individualidad. Tendrán la fragancia de la rebelión a su alrededor. Les gustará vivir en libertad. La libertad viene con la sabiduría, intrínsecamente. Son inseparables, y ninguna sociedad quiere que la gente sea libre.
Ninguna sociedad quiere que te vuelvas sabio: está en contra de la inversión de todas las sociedades. Si la gente es sabia no puede ser explotada. Si son inteligentes no pueden ser subyugados, no pueden ser forzados en una vida mecánica, a vivir como robots. Afirmarán su individualidad. Tendrán la fragancia de la rebelión a su alrededor. Les gustará vivir en libertad. La libertad viene con la sabiduría, intrínsecamente. Son inseparables, y ninguna sociedad quiere que la gente sea libre.
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