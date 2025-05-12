Morning Manna - May 12, 2025 - Romans 15:8-13 - Jesus Christ, King of the Nations

In this Monday edition of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc walk through Romans 15:8–13, focusing on how Jesus Christ fulfilled God’s promises to both Jews and Gentiles, uniting them into one body through mercy and grace. They emphasize the humility of Christ’s ministry, the global call to worship, and the hope available to all through faith. The hosts discuss the dangers of Christian Zionism and reflect on the theological and emotional power of unity, gratitude, and mercy. The lesson concludes with a prayer for joy, peace, and abounding hope through the Holy Spirit. Topics Covered Christ's fulfillment of promises to the patriarchs The universal call to salvation and worship The role of mercy in the inclusion of Gentiles Refuting the division taught by Christian Zionism Biblical unity of Jews and Gentiles in Christ Hope, joy, and peace as fruits of belief and the Holy Spirit Scripture References Romans 15:8 – "Jesus Christ was a minister of the circumcision for the truth of God" Romans 15:9 – "I will confess to thee among the Gentiles, and sing unto thy name" Romans 15:10 – "Rejoice, ye Gentiles, with his people" Romans 15:11 – "Praise the Lord, all ye Gentiles" Romans 15:12 – "There shall be a root of Jesse... in him shall the Gentiles trust" Romans 15:13 – "The God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing" Psalm 18:49 – "I will confess to thee among the Gentiles" Deuteronomy 32:43 – "Rejoice, ye Gentiles, with his people" Psalm 117:1 – "Praise the Lord, all ye Gentiles" Isaiah 11:10 – "There shall be a root of Jesse... to it shall the Gentiles seek"