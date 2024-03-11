Create New Account
Opposition To Christ
Pastor Jack Ward
Published 14 hours ago

3/10/2024

Acts 13:6-12  Opposition To Christ

Intro: Don’t be shocked but the devil doesn’t want you here today.  The devil hates your Jesus.  The devil hates your Bible.  The Devil hates your church (if it is preaching the word of God)  He will do anything he can to oppose you and literally kill you if he could.  He is fueling all the opponents to faith and trust in Jesus Christ.  All the media, news, university elites and world elites are opposed to faith and trust in Jesus Christ.  In fact, most everybody in the world is opposed to the word of God and Jesus Christ!  Paul faced opposition all the time as we do today. What did he do?

