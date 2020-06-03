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Mosque Massacre Christchurch
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121 views • June 03, 2020
Greg Hallett and Jim Fetzer frame by frame the Christchurch False Flag mosque massacre as a shock-testing terror event entirely arranged by the Socialist Prime Minister Jacinda Adern who gave NZ$5 million to Hillary Clinton to arrange the event - done badly. The NZPM already had the Gun Control papers drawn up. Jacinda Adern emerged as a transvestite and Rome had John Podesta predict it as the Second Coming - in Christ-Church. Christ gets the devil to name him - it's all so Roman Ides of March ...
kingof.uk https://www.bitchute.com/video/tt6JvuRgNi8j/
kingof.uk https://www.bitchute.com/video/tt6JvuRgNi8j/
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