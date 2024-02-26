Create New Account
What Was The ACTUAL CAUSE Behind The Cell Phone Outages?? - Ivory Hecker; ​​Kane: A Peak Behind The Citizen Free Press Headlines; Fulton County Prosecutor Caught in a Major Lie - David Gelman;
Published 17 hours ago

Breanna Morello is a former Fox Corp, Newsmax, local news, MLB producer. She has also spent several years reporting on the issues that matter most. After Fox Corp threatened to put Breanna on unpaid leave for not getting the Covid jab, she left the corporate media world and made her way into independent journalism. Breanna's goal is simple. She aims to be a truth seeker and amplify her findings through her new podcast.



Breanna Morello

Ali Thomas

Ivory Hecker

Kane | Citizen Free Press

David Gelman

