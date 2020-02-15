Part 9 of 10 - Trump - The Fall of the Cabal

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Part 9: THE DAWN OF A NEW WORLD
About the Q-phenomenon, the Q-Anons, the Yellow Vests, the uprise & revolution of the people, the help of Q, the identity of Q and the Truth Movement. About the hints and clues by president Trump, NXIVM, the Bronfman sisters, the Dalai Lama, Frank Giustra. About red-pilling the people, draining the swamp, Hillary Clinton’s e-mail server(s), the mysterious soccer ball at Helsinki & president Putin, Barron Trump. About the stepping down of 80,000 CEOs, the assassination attempts on president Trump, about the real Russian Collusion, the Uranium One scandal, the Rosatom Deal, bribary, corruption, money laundering, pay-to-play. About Clinton’s & Obama’s high treason, the infiltration by the Muslim Brotherhood, the execution of John McCabe, the encoded flag on his coffin & Osama Bin Laden…
Part 9 of 10
English spoken
Documentary by award winning researcher Janet Ossebaard
Music by Mortifer V., Serge Narcisoff, Alexander Nakarada