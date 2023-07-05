Revelation: What’s taking place within the walls of Rome
Revealing message from God: Within the walls of Rome no children are invited in secret for the time being, because one fears the Coronavirus during sexual contact and abuse. Furthermore, they have made a special vow among themselves and, for example, homosexuals are just supported!
This is a revealing prophetic message from God deliverd to Gods prophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen go for more to www.endtimemachine.com
Published on July 17, 2020 by My Shalom
Please share and do not change © BC
