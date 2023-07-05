Create New Account
Revelation: What’s taking place within the walls of Rome!
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Revealing message from God: Within the walls of Rome no children are invited in secret for the time being, because one fears the Coronavirus during sexual contact and abuse. Furthermore, they have made a special vow among themselves and, for example, homosexuals are just supported!

This is a revealing prophetic message from God  deliverd to Gods prophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen go for more to www.endtimemachine.com 

You can also suport Gods work bye making a donation there 

Published on July 17, 2020 by My Shalom

Please share and do not change © BC

