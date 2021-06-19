Ignition - Distant Haze (Official Lyric Video)

Ignition

I didn't know what to say

To get me through the day

And after all, if these walls could talk

They might just sing



I turned the key in the ignition

And said goodbye to all the pain

Was it worth it in the end?



This is your life

Live it right

It's not over till it's over

And you're not done yet



I left the radio on

Another couple of songs

I heard somebody say lift up your face

And saw the sun shine down



This is the time

The time of my life

I don't want to look away

And miss the moment