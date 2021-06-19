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Ignition - Distant Haze (Official Lyric Video)
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0 view • June 19, 2021
Ignition
I didn't know what to say
To get me through the day
And after all, if these walls could talk
They might just sing
I turned the key in the ignition
And said goodbye to all the pain
Was it worth it in the end?
This is your life
Live it right
It's not over till it's over
And you're not done yet
I left the radio on
Another couple of songs
I heard somebody say lift up your face
And saw the sun shine down
This is the time
The time of my life
I don't want to look away
And miss the moment
I didn't know what to say
To get me through the day
And after all, if these walls could talk
They might just sing
I turned the key in the ignition
And said goodbye to all the pain
Was it worth it in the end?
This is your life
Live it right
It's not over till it's over
And you're not done yet
I left the radio on
Another couple of songs
I heard somebody say lift up your face
And saw the sun shine down
This is the time
The time of my life
I don't want to look away
And miss the moment
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