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Dr. Peter McCullough Fights Back_ _The Vaccines Are NOT SAFE For Human Use
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523 views • November 23, 2021
PETER A. McCULLOUGH, MD, MPH, FACC, FCCP, FAHA, FNKF, FNLA, FCRSA
ABOUT DR. McCULLOUGH:
Dr. McCullough is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases, and clinical lipidology. He cares for advanced patients with common medical problems including heart and kidney disease, lipid disorders, and diabetes. He has become an expert on COVID-19 illnesses and welcomes recovered patients into his practice.
https://www.heartplace.com/dr-peter-a-mccullough
ABOUT DR. McCULLOUGH:
Dr. McCullough is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases, and clinical lipidology. He cares for advanced patients with common medical problems including heart and kidney disease, lipid disorders, and diabetes. He has become an expert on COVID-19 illnesses and welcomes recovered patients into his practice.
https://www.heartplace.com/dr-peter-a-mccullough
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