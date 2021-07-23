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Charlene at Reawaken America Tour Anaheim
The Truth About Cancer
The Truth About CancerCheckmark Icon
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11838 views • July 23, 2021
In this special appearance at the Reawaken America Tour, Charlene Bollinger delivers a powerful and heartfelt message about censorship, lies, and the truth. Labeled as one of the “Disinformation Dozen” by the mainstream media, you don’t want to miss this speech as Charlene tears apart the lies while using the government’s own data to disprove them. From the story of her humble beginnings as a cancer researcher to her struggles in the current fight against medical oppression, you won’t want to miss it as Charlene destroys the lies of Big Pharma armed with nothing but a microphone and the TRUTH. Be sure to watch to the end for a special announcement about how YOU can get involved in the fight against tyranny!

Come see Charlene and dozens of other health heroes speak in Nashville this October. Reserve your seat at http://ttaclive.com/
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censorshiptruthtyrannydisinformation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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