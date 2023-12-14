Create New Account
Jeff & Erica - Nurse Says 'Don't Go NEAR A Hospital' 13Dec23
Samlaunch
Nurse Says 'Don't Go NEAR A Hospital' More Personality Changes And Turbo Cancer Update--December 13, 2023--The Jeff and Erica Research Hour--Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan--Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world!--Recorded on December 13, 2023, 2023--For more programs: www.rense.com

Audio from PointofAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kDzVM9PkHV8J/

200 pictures (news, memes, Christmas memes). Sandy Hook pictures from Jim Stone's (ex-NSA Agent hiding in Mexico) website at voterig.com. Armstrong's forecasting array points to Mexico in a state of collapse 2025 to 2028; upon, President Obrador leaving office.

