PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - C19 Injected Live Blood Analysis and Computerized Thermography - Diagnostic Correlations 13TH SEPTEMBER 2022

C19 Injected Live Blood Analysis and Computerized Thermography - Diagnostic Correlations - Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea interviews Biologist, Researcher and Inventor Felipe Reitz from Brazil. We further our discussions on specifics of Live Blood Analysis and show a live blood sample of a C19 injected person with possible Graphene and other abnormal blood findings and go more into details of the common abnormalities found and techniques for this analysis. We also discuss computerized thermographic imaging and focus on how this could aid as a screening tool in diagnosing abnormal blood clotting in C19 injected people without symptoms that may be able to prevent harmful complications of the shots when found early.

You can see our original interview here: https://rumble.com/v1gzhzh-computerized-thermographic-imaging-and-live-blood-analysis-post-c19-injecti.html

You can contact Felipe Reitz at this email ([email protected])





Dr. Ana Mihalcea is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician and President of AM Medical LLC, an integrative health clinic with a focus on anti-aging and reversal of all diseases. Dr. Ana is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”. She is also an advocate for medical freedom.

