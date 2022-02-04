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James Otis, Jr: Firebrand of the Revolution
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0 view • February 04, 2022
Few today know James Otis, Jr. - born Feb 5, 1725 - whose 5 hour oration against the Writs of Assistance in 1761 sparked the flames of liberty, “American Independence was then & there born.” Learn some of the highlights of his most important works: In support of natural rights, equality, property rights, resistance and more.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 4, 2022
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 4, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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