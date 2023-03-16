Create New Account
EUROPEAN BANKS COLLAPSE! - Global Financial CRISIS! - Credit Suisse Craters!
World Alternative Media
Published 21 hours ago

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the collapse of Credit Suisse which resides in Switzerland, one of the world's top banking countries and also the same country the WEF and the BIS resides.

With an incoming bailout by their central bank, Credit Suisse has seen trading halted and the contagion appears to now be obvious overseas as multiple other European banks see heavy strain and potential collapse.

Following the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, it seems a wrecking ball has been taken to the entire financial system as an excuse to force the world into a new economic reset based on CBDCs. This is just the beginning.


World Alternative Media

2023

credit suisse silicon valley bank svb financial crisis banking collapse

