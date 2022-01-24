Miles Guo:Xi’s closest childhood friend told Xi that its his far-left policies that led to China’s loss of market value and credibility

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1/19/2022 Miles Guo:Xi’s closest childhood friend told Xi that a) it’s his far-left policies that led to China’s loss of market value and credibility; b) The confrontation between Xi and the West has rendered both the Chinese people and China the common enemies of two thirds of the world’s population; and c) if Xi doesn’t reform the political system, he won’t be able to make any changes