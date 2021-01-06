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German street protest of lockdowns
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138 views • January 06, 2021
Truth Matters, January 5, 2021
This weekly street walking protest take place in a small town near Nuremberg Germany.
Protests like this are never shown by media.
They walk for the silent voices of the majority that suffers.
The brutal insensitivity is fantastic.
They call for justice and a halt to the madness.
This segment is apart of a full length documentary, Planet Lockdown, and is being released in advance of the film for those that wish to learn more about the world and where we are.
The full length film will be released late January 2021. Until then the full interviews will be released for those seeking knowledge.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Sign up to receive notification of the release of the feature length documentary film and full interviews by clicking here:
https://aw6dcc5.aweb.page/p/28c34ce9-88a2-41f6-be0f-4bd7c1c2d3e2
We are not monetizing these video but do request anyone to make a donation to fund more videos like this:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/planet-lockdown-flim
This weekly street walking protest take place in a small town near Nuremberg Germany.
Protests like this are never shown by media.
They walk for the silent voices of the majority that suffers.
The brutal insensitivity is fantastic.
They call for justice and a halt to the madness.
This segment is apart of a full length documentary, Planet Lockdown, and is being released in advance of the film for those that wish to learn more about the world and where we are.
The full length film will be released late January 2021. Until then the full interviews will be released for those seeking knowledge.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Sign up to receive notification of the release of the feature length documentary film and full interviews by clicking here:
https://aw6dcc5.aweb.page/p/28c34ce9-88a2-41f6-be0f-4bd7c1c2d3e2
We are not monetizing these video but do request anyone to make a donation to fund more videos like this:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/planet-lockdown-flim
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