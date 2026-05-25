'Israel's Arabs are murdered almost every day' - Israeli president, Herzog

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'Israel's Arabs are murdered almost every day' – Israeli president
At the Jerusalem Unity Prize 2026 awards ceremony, Israel's President Isaac Herzog finally acknowledged the bloodshed — complaining about the "disgraceful and ugly behavior" of extremists who terrorize Christians and Muslims in Israel.
He also admitted to the violence raging in the West Bank, carried out by what he called "an anarchist mob," while lamenting that Israeli society has grown numb to the killing.
Sadly, the killing won't stop - because the state itself enables it 🥴
@geopolitics_prime