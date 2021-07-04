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Words From The Lord: "Perfect Justice - Behold The Ones Who Come From The North - HERE I AM TO JUDGE YOU NOW!!" - "THE KING OF THE NORTH ( RUSSIA) IS PREPARED TO STRIKE" - FIRST FRUITS - ITS TIME!!
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211 views • July 04, 2021
Edward Umling:
Perfect Justice; No Forbearance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETBbEKOdIBg
Tony Lamb:
A WARNING FROM NOAH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRKQs6qO_RI
My Dream, No Greater Love
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAR1azZDCoc
_________
Godshealer7
THE KING OF THE NORTH ( RUSSIA) IS PREPARED TO STRIKE, USA HAS BECOME COMPLACENT, LAZY AND RECKLESS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fj9dtaVqEyg
PROPHECY, SATAN CONTINUES IN HIS QUEST FOR WORLD DOMINANCE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rYt_uxoYW0
Thus saith the Lord. (recorded by Gale Flowers)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TulQfDASaEg
He Leadeth Me
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgnnyB6kWQY
Take down Your Crosses – Patti Young
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/take-down-your-crosses-patti-young
The New Normal – Roxanne
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-new-normal-roxanne
Your destiny awaits you – Lynne Johnson
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/your-destiny-awaits-you-lynne-johnson
My Mystery – Patti Young
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/my-mystery-patti-young
THE COMING FALL – Heaven’s Shofar
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-coming-fall-heaven-s-shofar
_____________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Perfect Justice; No Forbearance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETBbEKOdIBg
Tony Lamb:
A WARNING FROM NOAH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRKQs6qO_RI
My Dream, No Greater Love
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAR1azZDCoc
_________
Godshealer7
THE KING OF THE NORTH ( RUSSIA) IS PREPARED TO STRIKE, USA HAS BECOME COMPLACENT, LAZY AND RECKLESS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fj9dtaVqEyg
PROPHECY, SATAN CONTINUES IN HIS QUEST FOR WORLD DOMINANCE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rYt_uxoYW0
Thus saith the Lord. (recorded by Gale Flowers)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TulQfDASaEg
He Leadeth Me
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgnnyB6kWQY
Take down Your Crosses – Patti Young
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/take-down-your-crosses-patti-young
The New Normal – Roxanne
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-new-normal-roxanne
Your destiny awaits you – Lynne Johnson
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/your-destiny-awaits-you-lynne-johnson
My Mystery – Patti Young
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/my-mystery-patti-young
THE COMING FALL – Heaven’s Shofar
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-coming-fall-heaven-s-shofar
_____________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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