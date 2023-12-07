Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 I’m Busy in December!! 👍🏾🤩🐶

Well, here we are in early December! My, how time flies. Thankfully, the garden is still going strong as I make the transition from warm-to-cold weather plants. I’m also spending more time in the kitchen, cooking and baking. Haru-chan will be 11 months old this month-one year in January!🐶🤩👍🏾





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll