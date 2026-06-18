Russian Aerospace Forces crews wiped out temporary deployment areas of the AFU in Sergeyevka and Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as in Krasnopolye in Sumy region.



💥 The strikes were delivered with the FAB-500 and FAB-1000 aerial bombs with a unified gliding and correction module.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary as of the morning of June 18, 2026



▪️ By morning, 43 drones flying towards Moscow were destroyed; "at the site of the debris fall on the territory of the shopping center 'Sadovod,' minor damage to one of the buildings was recorded". The enemy attacked the Moscow Refinery, measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences. Due to existing restrictions and the lack of official personnel on site, Muscovites are monitoring the situation in closed chats and on Ukrainian channels, which publish videos from the locations with a delay of up to 10 minutes maximum.



▪️In the Moscow region Civilian objects were damaged in Stepanovo, Lyubertsy, Chekhov, Zhukovsky, Pavlovsky Posad, Kryukovo.



▪️In the Rostov region, as a result of a UAV attack in the city of Gukovo, one person died, there are wounded, a diesel locomotive was damaged, and two fires occurred at facilities.



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces struck drones and missile weapons at Kiev, Poltava, Sumy, Zaporozhye.



▪️ In the Bryansk region, the AFU attacked a bus of the Belarusian children's football team traveling to rest in Gelendzhik using UAVs. A woman died, six people were injured, including four children.



▪️ On the Sumy direction, assault units of the "North" group continue to conduct small arms battles in Bachevsk. Fighting is ongoing in the Sumy district in Ivolzhansky, Pisarevka, and the village of Novaya Sech. The enemy is transferring special forces to hold the front.



▪️ In the Kursk region, an enemy drone attacked a gas station in the city of Oboyan; three people were injured, one of whom died on the spot. Another strike occurred on the Belitsa-Kommunar highway in the Belovsky district: a drone attacked a passenger car, the driver was injured.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the village of Zamostye, Graivoron district, a Ukrainian FPV drone struck a car, injuring a woman. In the settlement of Krasnaya Yaruga, an FPV drone attacked a car, a man was injured. In the village of Rzhevka, Shebekino district, an FPV drone detonated at an enterprise, injuring an employee. In Belgorod, a drone attacked a truck; the man died on the spot from his injuries. The driver of a car injured in a drone attack on a truck on the outskirts of Shebekino sought medical help. Numerous settlements and roads are under constant enemy strikes.



▪️ On the Kharkov direction, assault units of the "North" group continue offensive actions in the village of Kazachya Lopan. On the Volchansk sector, assault units are fighting in the villages of Losevka, Ukrainskoye, and in the Volchansk district. On the Velikoburluk sector, fighting is ongoing near Petro-Ivanovka.



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces are advancing successfully in Krasny Liman; the city's assault has accelerated in recent days, and our forces are pounding enemy positions with FAB bombs.



▪️ Fighting continues in Konstantinovka, with our forces increasing pressure from the flanks. The enemy assesses the situation of the AFU in the city as difficult.



▪️ On the Dobropolye direction, intense fighting is ongoing. The Russian MoD reported the liberation of Kutuzovka (see map).



▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the "East" group is advancing in the forested area beyond the Volchya River: consolidation and expansion of the bridgehead north of the river continue; they operate with support from the settlements of Iskra, Aleksandrogorod, Novoselovka, and Orestopol.



▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, no changes. In the city of Vasylivka, in the morning, the AFU attacked the city market area; two local residents were injured. Significant consequences of enemy strikes on energy infrastructure are being addressed. Efforts to combat enemy drones targeting logistics are intensifying.



▪️ In the Kherson region, one civilian died due to UAV strikes, seven were injured. A woman died in Kostogryzovo; two men were hospitalized. Three men were injured in Velyki Kopani. Two people were injured in Hola Prystan and Maly Kopani. In total, 146 UAV strikes and 11 shellings were recorded in the past day.



Summary compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors