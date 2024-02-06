Create New Account
Bluegrass Rocket Man by Iron Horse
God > gov
42 Subscribers
Published 21 hours ago

I put the whole video here because this song is a soul flyer. Let's support small and local bands like Iron Horse who haven't sold their soul to the devil. It got a little messed up at the end - check out the original https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdAyO1_0noM

BTW - I'm just a fan, I do not know the band.

musicelton johnsongartistrock n rollbluegrassiron horse

