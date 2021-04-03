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Holecz Holi András a vakcinázásról: ezek nem oltások! EZ GÉNMÓDOSÍTÁS!
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0 view • April 03, 2021
Ez a srác egy JÓ példája annak, hogy sokan vagyunk, akik TUDJÁK, hogy mi a VALÓDI helyzet és mindannyiunk, akik kommunikálnak, az SZÁMÍT!
Ezek az emberek napjaink igazi hősei és az utolsó reményünk, hogy sikerül FELÉBRESZTENI!
ÉBREDJ FEL!
HÁBORÚ VAN!
Beszél Svájcról: ott alig vannak betegek, mert ők TUDATOSAK, sportolnak, egészségesen táplálkoznak. FELFOGÁSBAN MEG KELL VÁLTOZNI! Semmilyen "vakcina" (mert ez nem oltóanyag) nem fog segíteni!
Forrás:
https://www.facebook.com/andras.holeczholi
https://www.facebook.com/andras.holeczholi/videos/4035178356504298
https://orvosokatisztanlatasert.hu
Ezek az emberek napjaink igazi hősei és az utolsó reményünk, hogy sikerül FELÉBRESZTENI!
ÉBREDJ FEL!
HÁBORÚ VAN!
Beszél Svájcról: ott alig vannak betegek, mert ők TUDATOSAK, sportolnak, egészségesen táplálkoznak. FELFOGÁSBAN MEG KELL VÁLTOZNI! Semmilyen "vakcina" (mert ez nem oltóanyag) nem fog segíteni!
Forrás:
https://www.facebook.com/andras.holeczholi
https://www.facebook.com/andras.holeczholi/videos/4035178356504298
https://orvosokatisztanlatasert.hu
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