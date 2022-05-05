© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Planned Parenthood Uses Partial-Birth Abortions to Sell Baby Parts... Footage Taken From Undercover Meeting With Top-Level Planned Parenthood Abortion Doctor Executive
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • May 05, 2022
In The Video, Nucatola Is at A Business Lunch with Actors Posing as Buyers from A Human Biologics Company. As Head of PPFA’s Medical Services Department, Nucatola Has Overseen Medical Practice at All Planned Parenthood Locations Since 2009. She Also Trains New Planned Parenthood Abortion Doctors and Performs Abortions Herself at Planned Parenthood Los Angeles Up To 24 Weeks.
“We’ve Been Very Good at Getting Heart, Lung, Liver, Because We Know That, So I’m Not Gonna Crush That Part, I’m Gonna Basically Crush Below, I’m Gonna Crush Above, And I’m Gonna See If I Can Get It All Intact.”
#PlannedParenthood
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
“We’ve Been Very Good at Getting Heart, Lung, Liver, Because We Know That, So I’m Not Gonna Crush That Part, I’m Gonna Basically Crush Below, I’m Gonna Crush Above, And I’m Gonna See If I Can Get It All Intact.”
#PlannedParenthood
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.