Dynamite - Mostly I'm silent

I should try to put it into #words
Music: 'Beginnings'
Musician: Chicago
Album: Chicago Transit Authority, 1969
Producer: James William Guercio; Label: Columbia Records
Lyrics:
When I'm with you, it doesn't matter where we are
Or what we're doing, I'm with you, that's all that matters
Time passes much too quickly when we're together laughing
I wish I could sing it to you, oh no
I wish I could sing it to you
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh (Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh (Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)
Mostly I'm silent
Mmm, silent la la la la la
Never think of bad words to say
When I kiss you, I feel a thousand different feelings
The color of chills all over my body
And when I feel them, I quickly try to decide which one
I should try to put into words, oh no
Try to put into words
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh (Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh (Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)
Mostly I'm silent
Silent la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la
Silent
Only the beginning of what I want to feel forever, yeah
Oh no whoa
Yes, only the beginning of what I want to feel forever
Only the beginning, only just the start, yeah
I've got to get you into my life
Got to get you next to me, yeah
Only the beginning, only just the start
Hey hey hey hey hey hey hey hey
Mm hmm mm mm mm
[Instrumental]
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
Only the beginning
