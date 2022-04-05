THE SECRET SOCIETIES BEHIND COMMUNISM [EP. 2]

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Have you ever wondered how communism and secret societies relate to each other? In this episode, we will expose how the official Bavarian Illuminati was secretly behind the French Revolution and how one man, Adam Weishaupt, infiltrated and influenced two different societies and combined them into one.



A dark plot was thus born as this ideology spread all over Europe, then to China, and even eventually to the United States.



But who was Adam Weishaupt, and where did he come from? And why has his name been erased from history books?



Also, why is one of the most important meetings in recent history never talked about? We will explore all of this and more in our series about the cult behind communism.