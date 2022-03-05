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Top Secret Pfizer Documents Leaked: Pfizer Knew That Vaxx Would Kill Thousands
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3470 views • March 05, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The scheme of lies, false data, and political divisiveness surrounding Pfizer jabs are finally collapsing. Friday on the Stew Peters Show, Dr. Robert Malone exposes confidential information from Pfizer containing fatal vaccine injuries and lists of extreme adverse events. In the premium interview, Dr. Malone evaluates the data and the consequences of the jabs.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwglmp-top-secret-pfizer-documents-leaked-pfizer-knew-that-vaxx-would-kill-thousan.html
The scheme of lies, false data, and political divisiveness surrounding Pfizer jabs are finally collapsing. Friday on the Stew Peters Show, Dr. Robert Malone exposes confidential information from Pfizer containing fatal vaccine injuries and lists of extreme adverse events. In the premium interview, Dr. Malone evaluates the data and the consequences of the jabs.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwglmp-top-secret-pfizer-documents-leaked-pfizer-knew-that-vaxx-would-kill-thousan.html
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