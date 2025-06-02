The feminist movement was a PSYOP funded by the Rockefeller Foundation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The feminist movement was funded by the Rockefeller Foundation with the goal of pushing women into the workforce, breaking up the family unit, and shifting child-rearing responsibilities to government-run schools.
"Part of the psyop is tricking women into believing that having a high body count is some sort of freedom or empowerment... while telling you the lie that getting married, having lots of babies, and cooking homemade meals for your family is somehow not empowerment."
"Be a rebel. Get married, have the babies, homeschool those babies, raise them to be strong independent thinkers, cook for your family, take care of their health, and you will truly be a very happy, fulfilled individual person."
"That is the real flex in 2025."
She forgot to add it doubled the Tax base.
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/