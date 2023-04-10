Create New Account
Martial Arts and Peoples Council for the Protection of Children against government child abuse
Published 21 hours ago |

Mirror. Source
Martial Arts and Peoples Council for the Protection of Children against government child abuse http://tinyurl.com/hrd7t46


Quote: "Martial Arts and Peoples Council for the Protection of Children against government child abuse http://pcfpc.org ~ In archive http://pcfpc.falconscafe.com Formerly http://macpc.org.au ~ In archive http://macpc.falconscafe.com AV8 presentation, Field McConnell, Abel Danger, Topic: Pedophilia http://www.navigate3d.no/mbbs22/forums/thread-view.asp?tid=1991&start=1 US Federal Law Enforcement, harassment, asset seizure, human trafficking, organ harvesting, vaccines + http://www.navigate3d.no/mbbs22/forums/thread-view.asp?tid=1981&start=1 Fitzwilliam inbred military cult, Troy river, tent city, 18 Brickyard Troy depot, school, witch hood + http://www.navigate3d.no/mbbs22/forums/thread-view.asp?tid=1978&start=1 Gangstalker wars: Security industry specialist tells all, social engineering program details exposed http://www.navigate3d.no/mbbs22/forums/thread-view.asp?tid=1994&start=1 Europäischer Gerichtshof für Menschenrechte.......eine Falschspielerloge ? https://tinyurl.com/y9r36p3u UN UNCED: Earth Summit 1992 by George Hunt, depopulation, bank scams, fascist new world order agenda http://www.navigate3d.no/mbbs22/forums/thread-view.asp?tid=1863&start=1 S1 # Dr. Suzanne Humphries lecture on vaccines and health, chemtrails, smart meters, gmo, globalists + http://www.navigate3d.no/mbbs22/forums/thread-view.asp?tid=1960&start=1 http://abeldanger.org & http://abeldanger.blogspot.com . "River of Io" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ "

Keywords
vaccines5gwarfaremilitary weaponsled street light

