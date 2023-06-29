Alex Jones Full Show 6/28/23 Humanity Has Successfully Collapsed the Globalist False Narrative!

EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Humanity Has Successfully Collapsed the Globalist False Narrative! Now We Must Launch a NEW System Based on Truth or We All Collapse! – TUESDAY FULL SHOW 06/28/23

The Alex Jones Show

Published on Jun 28, 2023

It’s official! The globalists gambled with the Covid power grab and it backfired massively! Despite that, Bill Gates, the UN and their minions are OPENLY announcing a plan for new virus releases and lockdowns! They are psychopaths, this is all they know! We have to break free because they will never stop! The architects of Covid Tyranny are making their move RIGHT NOW to unleash a new wave of unprecedented control! Alex Jones is LIVE covering the latest and what you can do TODAY to protect yourself and loved ones!

