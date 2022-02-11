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Big Stick Energy
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260 views • February 11, 2022
Sigma 3 Survival School.
This video will demonstrate how to make a mallet for splitting logs, hitting trees for fruit to knock them loose, and many other uses can be had with a useful tool like this. If you're interested in learning how to do this hands on, visit: https://survivalschool.us
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hItDQmwWsDw
This video will demonstrate how to make a mallet for splitting logs, hitting trees for fruit to knock them loose, and many other uses can be had with a useful tool like this. If you're interested in learning how to do this hands on, visit: https://survivalschool.us
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hItDQmwWsDw
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