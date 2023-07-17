Create New Account
Sen. Josh Hawley: America Faces A Spiritual Crisis with the Radical Leftist Movement
Sen. Josh Hawley: America Faces A Spiritual CrisisRadical Leftist Movement has been attaching the American Family for decades



Senator Hawley discusses how the radical left has been chipping away at every institution in America in 50 years.


