5G APOCALYPSE - Comprehensive documentary on the risks of 5G. (subtitles ITA)



https://rumble.com/v1bytkr-5g-apocalypse-comprehensive-documentary-on-the-risks-of-5g.-subtitles-ita.html





https://youtu.be/CWN9xjNabL8





Original title: 5G APOCALYPSE - THE EXTINCTION EVENT Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ol3tA... All rights go to the author of the original video Unofficial translation Extract of scientific evidence only: https://youtu.be/Ttq3VwvdVhI A documentary by Sacha Stone that exposes the existential threat 5G to humanity in a way we never imagined possible!





Share this documentary as widely as possible.... use it to target your local bureaucrats, technocrats, health workers, local and federal government agencies, and more than anything else.... your family and friends. In this film: weapon development experts, biologists, molecular and cellular biologists, blood microscopists, activists, as well as good leaders on the front line. We know what this technology is – we know how it was conceived and we know where it is meant to take people and the planet. We are drawing the line here...... and we are doing it with the full fire of consciousness.





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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





A Sacha Stone Documentary, exposing, 5G threat to humanity



