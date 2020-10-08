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2020-10-08 Refuse to Comply Song
LovePeaceHeal
LovePeaceHeal
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104 views • July 26, 2021
Copyright John Watkins & E. Matthias
Mirrored from RedTreasure1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwTjzbNymj--8Ugv9kix0Q
https://youtu.be/8swJcY7_7mI
Jennie Matthias & John Watkins collectively known as 'SECRET HIDDEN HAND' [SHH] started to create songs during lockdown. Though they have never met they have managed to write several tracks and all of them relay messages that are relevant to our current situation. REFUSE TO COMPLY is the 3rd track up by the duo and depicts the current topic of masks, lockdowns and people's rights. We hope you like it? Vocals recorded with Dave Mcewan in Hackney

REFUSE TO COMPLY LYRICS

VERSE 1
Are you blind
Can’t you see
What you’re doing
To me
Understand
take my hand and
Let’s walk barefoot by the sea

CHORUS 1
Hold your head up high
then refuse to comply

VERSE 2
One more day
One more night
Why do we always have to fight
Better days
They will come
Just have faith everyone

CHORUS 2
Hold you head up high
Then refuse to comply

Nursery rhyme
Look at all the people
Turning into sheeple
Going with the evil plan
Following their orders
Prisoners and wardens
They don’t seem
To understand

Look at all the people
Turning into sheeple
Going with the evil plan
Following their orders
Prisoners and wardens
They don’t seem
To understand

CHORUS 3 X 2
Hold your head up high
Then refuse to comply

Copyright John Watkins & E. Matthias
Keywords
covid restrictions
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy