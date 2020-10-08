© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2020-10-08 Refuse to Comply Song
Follow
0
Share
Report
104 views • July 26, 2021
Copyright John Watkins & E. Matthias
Mirrored from RedTreasure1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwTjzbNymj--8Ugv9kix0Q
https://youtu.be/8swJcY7_7mI
Jennie Matthias & John Watkins collectively known as 'SECRET HIDDEN HAND' [SHH] started to create songs during lockdown. Though they have never met they have managed to write several tracks and all of them relay messages that are relevant to our current situation. REFUSE TO COMPLY is the 3rd track up by the duo and depicts the current topic of masks, lockdowns and people's rights. We hope you like it? Vocals recorded with Dave Mcewan in Hackney
REFUSE TO COMPLY LYRICS
VERSE 1
Are you blind
Can’t you see
What you’re doing
To me
Understand
take my hand and
Let’s walk barefoot by the sea
CHORUS 1
Hold your head up high
then refuse to comply
VERSE 2
One more day
One more night
Why do we always have to fight
Better days
They will come
Just have faith everyone
CHORUS 2
Hold you head up high
Then refuse to comply
Nursery rhyme
Look at all the people
Turning into sheeple
Going with the evil plan
Following their orders
Prisoners and wardens
They don’t seem
To understand
Look at all the people
Turning into sheeple
Going with the evil plan
Following their orders
Prisoners and wardens
They don’t seem
To understand
CHORUS 3 X 2
Hold your head up high
Then refuse to comply
Copyright John Watkins & E. Matthias
Mirrored from RedTreasure1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwTjzbNymj--8Ugv9kix0Q
https://youtu.be/8swJcY7_7mI
Jennie Matthias & John Watkins collectively known as 'SECRET HIDDEN HAND' [SHH] started to create songs during lockdown. Though they have never met they have managed to write several tracks and all of them relay messages that are relevant to our current situation. REFUSE TO COMPLY is the 3rd track up by the duo and depicts the current topic of masks, lockdowns and people's rights. We hope you like it? Vocals recorded with Dave Mcewan in Hackney
REFUSE TO COMPLY LYRICS
VERSE 1
Are you blind
Can’t you see
What you’re doing
To me
Understand
take my hand and
Let’s walk barefoot by the sea
CHORUS 1
Hold your head up high
then refuse to comply
VERSE 2
One more day
One more night
Why do we always have to fight
Better days
They will come
Just have faith everyone
CHORUS 2
Hold you head up high
Then refuse to comply
Nursery rhyme
Look at all the people
Turning into sheeple
Going with the evil plan
Following their orders
Prisoners and wardens
They don’t seem
To understand
Look at all the people
Turning into sheeple
Going with the evil plan
Following their orders
Prisoners and wardens
They don’t seem
To understand
CHORUS 3 X 2
Hold your head up high
Then refuse to comply
Copyright John Watkins & E. Matthias
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.