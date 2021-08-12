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Dr. José Luis Sevillano on how graphene will be used to reset society and change humans
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111 views • August 12, 2021
ORWELL CITY - August 11, 2021
In a new program of La Quinta Columna, Dr. José Luis Sevillano and Ricardo Delgado continued analyzing articles and debunking fake news from the globalist media. And, as usual, they commented on the future that lies ahead if we don't provide real information about what is happening.
The great reset predicted by the elite intends to be carried out by different means, among them the ill-named vaccines that, through graphene and other nanotechnology it contains, will lead humanity to bow down to the controlling elite.
It's not unreasonable to think that we are at the end of a cycle, that is what many individuals have come to conclude after the events we are living day by day, and Dr. Sevillano doesn't rule it out either.
In the above video that Orwell City has brought to English, Dr. Sevillano shares a brief reflection on the matter.
In a new program of La Quinta Columna, Dr. José Luis Sevillano and Ricardo Delgado continued analyzing articles and debunking fake news from the globalist media. And, as usual, they commented on the future that lies ahead if we don't provide real information about what is happening.
The great reset predicted by the elite intends to be carried out by different means, among them the ill-named vaccines that, through graphene and other nanotechnology it contains, will lead humanity to bow down to the controlling elite.
It's not unreasonable to think that we are at the end of a cycle, that is what many individuals have come to conclude after the events we are living day by day, and Dr. Sevillano doesn't rule it out either.
In the above video that Orwell City has brought to English, Dr. Sevillano shares a brief reflection on the matter.
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