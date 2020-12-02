Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38696
A tectonic shift is taking place in the monetary paradigm right now as central banks around the world gear up to shift us into a system of central bank digital currencies. Joining us to break down the history, context and ramifications of this idea is John Titus of Best Evidence.