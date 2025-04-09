mRNA foods with no labels indicating what they are. Even labeled as "non-GMO" when in fact they are!



As if it wasn't enough that they have injected our loved ones and most of the world’s population with a bio weapon, they're now tainting our food as well.



We should all be talking about this and protesting, making our voices heard!



Understand this: THE MORE WE TAKE, THE WORST ITS GOING TO GET!



THEY ARE TESTING THE GROUND TO SEE HOW FAR THEY CAN TAKE THE OBVIOUS DEPOPULATION METHODS!

And what we are showing them is, that they can literally take it as far as they want and we will just let them!



These are the times that we lose hope and want to just stop bothering to wake up the masses, but we will fight this battle til the end. It's not in our nature to give up.

It's just so difficult to watch billions of people allow this to happen without being furious and doing all they can to stop it 🛑 ✋️



Credit: Reesereport

