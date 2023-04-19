Babylon's Sorcery: Psychotropic Drugs Stealing the Souls of Men

May 8th, 2017
In this episode of Prophecy Quake, we took a look at one aspect of the sorcery of Mystery Babylon that steals the souls of men....psychotropic drugs better known as SSRIs. This will really be part three of a series that we did about a year ago. More information has been discovered and more whistleblowers are coming forward. We will listen to a clip from the foremost expert in this area Harvard alum and long-time psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin and we will see how these drugs have taken down some big ministries and many even Christian marriages.
