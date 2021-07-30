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ANTIFA was in capitol Before Trump Finished Speech
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4 views • July 30, 2021
Here, this video shows antifa faces and all. They were in this building BEFORE trump finished his speech. That cunt pelosi and ALL the others, and that crying coxucker was lying to congress and the world, they all need to be hanged.
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