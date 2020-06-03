© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Wolter: Revisiting the connection between the Knights Templar and Christ Jesus - May 31, 2016
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • June 03, 2020
Alexandra Meadors and Scott Wolter engage in an informing and spirited conversation, continuing on from their original discussion on April 12, 2016, in which they first discussed the connection between the Christ and the Knights Templar. Link found below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8Kng2-iVuQ
Interestingly this correlates with an interview that Alexandra Meadors conducted on August 12, 2014 with Louise Schoeman, entitled, “Let’s get a new perspective on the Free Masons, shall we?” Please click here to listen:
https://vimeo.com/103574067
Now, Scott reveals the way that the his research of the Kensington Rune Stone lead to the necessity for him to follow the connections uncovered between the pirates, the Knights Templar, Jesus Christ, Mary Magdalene and the idea that the Christ bloodline and family lineage lives on to this very day!
For those that are unaware, here is a brief background regarding Scott Wolter - While working his “day job” as a world-renowned forensic geologist and the president of the Minnesota-based American Petrographic Services, Scott Wolter began developing a new science called archaeopetrography – a scientific process used to date and understand the origins of mysterious stone artifacts and sites. The first artifact Scott studied using this new science was the Kensington Rune Stone, which is now established and accepted as being an authentic, pre-Columbian land claim, carved here in America, by none other than the Knights Templar.
Later he further explains how the evidence suggests that the White Monks actually founded the Knights Templar in the year 1128. He also reveals that the historical record indicates the deeper relationship between the Cistercian Order and the Knights Templar which ultimately led to his unraveling the deep symbology and sacred geometry within the Scottish Rite branch of Freemasonry. He also points out that he had later breakthroughs after joining the Sottish Rite Freemasons and that he has learned that it actually had its roots and beginning long before the supposed launch in 1717, in London.
This interview covers the hooked X symbol which was also found on the Kensington Rune Stone, uncovered in 1898 by a Minnesota farmer. This unleashed a storm of controversy that has still not abated today. Branded a hoax, the family of Olof Ohman, the farmer, endured constant scorn, ridicule and was the victim of malicious gossip and labeled a liar. Tragically, the stone itself was “borrowed” by an unscrupulous researcher who never returned the stone to Olof! In our modern day now, over 100 years later, the stone finally surfaced again and now rests in Fort Alexandria Museum, located in Alexandria, MN. Only recently has the public come to understand that the stone has actually proven to be authentic based upon Scott Wolter’s riveting findings utilizing the new Archaeopetrography methodology!
https://www.runestonemuseum.org/
Scott Wolter also clarifies how that he did not work on the twin towers but that he actually worked on the forensic studies of the Pentagon post the 9/11 tragedy.
Lastly, he speaks about his new company found here https://xplrr.tv/.
Scott was featured on six episodes on America Unearthed, which aired on the History channel. You can find his full bio here:
http://www.history.com/shows/america-unearthed/cast/scott-wolter
You can watch the six episodes of America Unearthed on YouTube here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/SWPcFKfPD97Wk
Scott’s website: http://scottwolteranswers.blogspot.com/
Scott’s wife’s book, “America Nation of the Goddess” found here: http://www.hookedx.com/
The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8Kng2-iVuQ
Interestingly this correlates with an interview that Alexandra Meadors conducted on August 12, 2014 with Louise Schoeman, entitled, “Let’s get a new perspective on the Free Masons, shall we?” Please click here to listen:
https://vimeo.com/103574067
Now, Scott reveals the way that the his research of the Kensington Rune Stone lead to the necessity for him to follow the connections uncovered between the pirates, the Knights Templar, Jesus Christ, Mary Magdalene and the idea that the Christ bloodline and family lineage lives on to this very day!
For those that are unaware, here is a brief background regarding Scott Wolter - While working his “day job” as a world-renowned forensic geologist and the president of the Minnesota-based American Petrographic Services, Scott Wolter began developing a new science called archaeopetrography – a scientific process used to date and understand the origins of mysterious stone artifacts and sites. The first artifact Scott studied using this new science was the Kensington Rune Stone, which is now established and accepted as being an authentic, pre-Columbian land claim, carved here in America, by none other than the Knights Templar.
Later he further explains how the evidence suggests that the White Monks actually founded the Knights Templar in the year 1128. He also reveals that the historical record indicates the deeper relationship between the Cistercian Order and the Knights Templar which ultimately led to his unraveling the deep symbology and sacred geometry within the Scottish Rite branch of Freemasonry. He also points out that he had later breakthroughs after joining the Sottish Rite Freemasons and that he has learned that it actually had its roots and beginning long before the supposed launch in 1717, in London.
This interview covers the hooked X symbol which was also found on the Kensington Rune Stone, uncovered in 1898 by a Minnesota farmer. This unleashed a storm of controversy that has still not abated today. Branded a hoax, the family of Olof Ohman, the farmer, endured constant scorn, ridicule and was the victim of malicious gossip and labeled a liar. Tragically, the stone itself was “borrowed” by an unscrupulous researcher who never returned the stone to Olof! In our modern day now, over 100 years later, the stone finally surfaced again and now rests in Fort Alexandria Museum, located in Alexandria, MN. Only recently has the public come to understand that the stone has actually proven to be authentic based upon Scott Wolter’s riveting findings utilizing the new Archaeopetrography methodology!
https://www.runestonemuseum.org/
Scott Wolter also clarifies how that he did not work on the twin towers but that he actually worked on the forensic studies of the Pentagon post the 9/11 tragedy.
Lastly, he speaks about his new company found here https://xplrr.tv/.
Scott was featured on six episodes on America Unearthed, which aired on the History channel. You can find his full bio here:
http://www.history.com/shows/america-unearthed/cast/scott-wolter
You can watch the six episodes of America Unearthed on YouTube here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/SWPcFKfPD97Wk
Scott’s website: http://scottwolteranswers.blogspot.com/
Scott’s wife’s book, “America Nation of the Goddess” found here: http://www.hookedx.com/
The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.