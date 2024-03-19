Create New Account
Microsoft A.I. Demanded Worship, Why Anti Christ may be "Connected"
Published Yesterday

Futurism reported how Microsofts A.I. demanded worship. This happened Feb. 2023.
I wanted to cover up and put it with Revelation scripture about the mark. See how I get there in today video. March 18, 2024


artificial intelligencemicrosoftmark of beast

